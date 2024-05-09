Is MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has MakeMyTrip (MMYT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

MakeMyTrip is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MakeMyTrip is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMYT's full-year earnings has moved 15% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MMYT has gained about 54.7% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 12.4%. This means that MakeMyTrip is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is nVent Electric (NVT). The stock is up 35.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for nVent Electric's current year EPS has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, MakeMyTrip is a member of the Internet - Delivery Services industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.6% this year, meaning that MMYT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, nVent Electric falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Currently, this industry has 31 stocks and is ranked #161. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.3%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on MakeMyTrip and nVent Electric as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

