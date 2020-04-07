Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MagnaChip Semiconductor is one of 616 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MX's full-year earnings has moved 161.76% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, MX has returned 0.52% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 11.35% on average. This means that MagnaChip Semiconductor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, MX is a member of the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 23.28% so far this year, meaning that MX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

