Is Magna (MGA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Magna (MGA). MGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.27. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.73. Over the past year, MGA's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.36 and as low as 3.92, with a median of 12.55.

We also note that MGA holds a PEG ratio of 2.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MGA's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.22. Within the past year, MGA's PEG has been as high as 6.48 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 2.60.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MGA's P/B ratio of 2.37. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MGA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.41. Over the past 12 months, MGA's P/B has been as high as 2.50 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 1.44.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MGA has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.92.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Magna is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MGA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

