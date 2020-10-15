Is Magna (MGA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Magna (MGA). MGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.35, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.55. Over the past year, MGA's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.36 and as low as 3.92, with a median of 8.74.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MGA's P/B ratio of 1.57. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MGA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.41. Over the past year, MGA's P/B has been as high as 1.60 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 1.42.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MGA has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.52.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Magna's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MGA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

