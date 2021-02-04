Is Magna International (MGA) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Magna International (MGA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Magna International is one of 99 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA's full-year earnings has moved 22.58% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MGA has gained about 7.56% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 13.12% on average. This means that Magna International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MGA belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.29% so far this year, so MGA is performing better in this area.

MGA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Magna International Inc. (MGA): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.