Is Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Using Debt Sensibly?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Madison Square Garden Entertainment's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Madison Square Garden Entertainment had US$661.4m of debt, an increase on US$34.8m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$1.28b in cash, leading to a US$616.3m net cash position.

A Look At Madison Square Garden Entertainment's Liabilities

NYSE:MSGE Debt to Equity History June 11th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Madison Square Garden Entertainment had liabilities of US$513.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$958.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.28b in cash and US$153.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$40.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to Madison Square Garden Entertainment's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$2.15b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Madison Square Garden Entertainment boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Madison Square Garden Entertainment's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 91%, to US$90m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Madison Square Garden Entertainment?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Madison Square Garden Entertainment had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$780m and booked a US$176m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$616.3m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Madison Square Garden Entertainment .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.