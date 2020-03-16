Is Macy's (M) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Macy's (M). M is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. M has a P/S ratio of 0.1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.14.

Finally, investors should note that M has a P/CF ratio of 1.48. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. M's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.25. Over the past year, M's P/CF has been as high as 3.94 and as low as 1.48, with a median of 2.89.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Macy's is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, M sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

