Is Macy's (M) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Macy's (M), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Macy's is one of 221 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for M's full-year earnings has moved 73.99% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, M has returned 154.49% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 5.56%. This shows that Macy's is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, M belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 100.52% so far this year, so M is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to M as it looks to continue its solid performance.

