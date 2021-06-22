Is Macys (M) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Macys (M), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Macys is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for M's full-year earnings has moved 214.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, M has moved about 61.60% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -0.82% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Macys is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, M belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 55.60% so far this year, meaning that M is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to M as it looks to continue its solid performance.

