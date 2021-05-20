Is Macys (M) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Macys (M) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Macys is one of 208 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for M's full-year earnings has moved 152.97% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, M has gained about 66.93% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2.93% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Macys is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, M belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 61.28% so far this year, so M is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

M will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Macys, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.