Is Macro Bank (BMA) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Banco Macro (BMA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Banco Macro is a member of our Finance group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Macro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMA's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BMA has returned about 7.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 16.3%. This shows that Banco Macro is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Equity Bancshares (EQBK). The stock is up 2.7% year-to-date.

For Equity Bancshares, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Banco Macro belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.6% so far this year, so BMA is performing better in this area.

Equity Bancshares, however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 88-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved -14.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Banco Macro and Equity Bancshares. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





