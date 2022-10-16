Is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of July 2022, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had US$575.1m of debt, up from US$494.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$536.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$38.7m.

How Healthy Is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had liabilities of US$101.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$636.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$536.3m as well as receivables valued at US$106.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$94.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings shares are worth a total of US$3.53b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Carrying virtually no net debt, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has a very light debt load indeed.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings's net debt is only 0.21 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 13.0 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has boosted its EBIT by 82%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last two years, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. It looks MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has no trouble standing on its own two feet, and it has no reason to fear its lenders. For investing nerds like us its balance sheet is almost charming. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.