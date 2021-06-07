Is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' (NASDAQ:MTSI) 139% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) share price has soared 139% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings actually saw its revenue drop by 4.8% per year over three years. So the share price gain of 34% per year is quite surprising. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:MTSI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 7th 2021

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 74% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.