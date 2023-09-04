Is M.D.C. (MDC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

M.D.C. (MDC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for MDC is its P/B ratio of 1.10. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.41. Within the past 52 weeks, MDC's P/B has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.88.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MDC has a P/S ratio of 0.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.77.

Another great Building Products - Home Builders stock you could consider is MI Homes (MHO), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

MI Homes also has a P/B ratio of 1.19 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.41. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.21, as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.78.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in M.D.C. and MI Homes strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MDC and MHO look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

