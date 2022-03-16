Is M.D.C. (MDC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

M.D.C. (MDC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.79. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.95. Over the past 52 weeks, MDC's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.74 and as low as 3.79, with a median of 5.63.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MDC has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.6.

Finally, investors should note that MDC has a P/CF ratio of 4.92. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. MDC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.16. Within the past 12 months, MDC's P/CF has been as high as 11.01 and as low as 4.92, with a median of 6.69.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in M.D.C.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MDC is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.