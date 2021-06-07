Is M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

M.D.C. Holdings is one of 98 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDC's full-year earnings has moved 18.34% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MDC has returned 25.96% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 21.66%. This shows that M.D.C. Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, MDC is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.20% so far this year, so MDC is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to MDC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

