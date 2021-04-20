Is M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

M.D.C. Holdings is one of 99 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDC's full-year earnings has moved 15.76% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MDC has moved about 38.07% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 21.73%. This means that M.D.C. Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, MDC belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.50% so far this year, meaning that MDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track MDC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

