Is M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

M.D.C. Holdings is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDC's full-year earnings has moved 19.36% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MDC has gained about 33.93% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 12.41% on average. This shows that M.D.C. Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, MDC is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.51% so far this year, meaning that MDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track MDC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): Free Stock Analysis Report



