Is M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of M/I Homes (MHO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MHO and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

M/I Homes is one of 102 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MHO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MHO's full-year earnings has moved 3.50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MHO has moved about 9.89% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 3.20%. This shows that M/I Homes is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, MHO belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.57% so far this year, meaning that MHO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

MHO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

