Is M/I Homes (MHO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is M/I Homes (MHO). MHO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.45. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.08. MHO's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.34 and as low as 1.98, with a median of 8.36, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that MHO has a P/B ratio of 1.20. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.27. Over the past 12 months, MHO's P/B has been as high as 1.33 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 1.09.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MHO has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.8.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MHO has a P/CF ratio of 7.29. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MHO's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.76. MHO's P/CF has been as high as 9.85 and as low as 1.96, with a median of 7.96, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in M/I Homes's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MHO is an impressive value stock right now.

