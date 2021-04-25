Is Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Lyft's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Lyft had US$680.0m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$2.25b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.57b net cash.

How Healthy Is Lyft's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:LYFT Debt to Equity History April 25th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Lyft had liabilities of US$2.07b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$928.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$2.25b in cash and US$89.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$662.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Lyft shares are worth a very impressive total of US$21.0b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Lyft also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Lyft's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Lyft had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 35%, to US$2.4b. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Lyft?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Lyft lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$1.5b and booked a US$1.8b accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$1.57b. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Lyft has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

