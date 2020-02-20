Is Lyft (LYFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Lyft (LYFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Lyft is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LYFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYFT's full-year earnings has moved 20.46% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LYFT has moved about 7.48% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 10.27%. This means that Lyft is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, LYFT is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.85% so far this year, so LYFT is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track LYFT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

