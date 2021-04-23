Is Lydall's (NYSE:LDL) 299% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 299%. It's even up 6.2% in the last week. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 27% lower than it was three years ago.

Lydall isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Lydall saw its revenue shrink by 8.7%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 299% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:LDL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 23rd 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Lydall

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Lydall shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 299% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Lydall (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.