Is LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is one of 283 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVMUY's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, LVMUY has moved about 12.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -30.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Nike (NKE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.6%.

The consensus estimate for Nike's current year EPS has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 29.7% so far this year, so LVMUY is performing better in this area.

Nike, however, belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved -21.8% so far this year.

LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA and Nike could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

