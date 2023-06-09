Is LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 276 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVMUY's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LVMUY has returned 21.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 9.9% on average. As we can see, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Marriott International (MAR). The stock has returned 19.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Marriott International's current year EPS has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.1% this year, meaning that LVMUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Marriott International, however, belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved +14.6% so far this year.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA and Marriott International could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

