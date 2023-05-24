Is LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is one of 274 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVMUY's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LVMUY has returned 23.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 5.5% on average. As we can see, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Marriott International (MAR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.9%.

The consensus estimate for Marriott International's current year EPS has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #213 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.7% so far this year, so LVMUY is performing better in this area.

Marriott International, however, belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #82. The industry has moved +8.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA and Marriott International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.