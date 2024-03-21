Is Luxfer (LXFR) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Luxfer (LXFR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Luxfer is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 226 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Luxfer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LXFR's full-year earnings has moved 144.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LXFR has returned 20.4% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 10.1%. This shows that Luxfer is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Napco (NSSC). The stock is up 13.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Napco's current year EPS has increased 16.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Luxfer belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.5% so far this year, so LXFR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Napco belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +9.5% year to date.

Luxfer and Napco could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.