Is Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Luna Innovations's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 Luna Innovations had US$17.9m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, it also had US$12.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$5.94m.

How Strong Is Luna Innovations' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:LUNA Debt to Equity History September 7th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Luna Innovations had liabilities of US$28.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$23.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$12.0m as well as receivables valued at US$31.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$8.01m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Luna Innovations shares are worth a total of US$350.1m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Luna Innovations's net debt is only 0.76 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 13.4 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. It is just as well that Luna Innovations's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 40% over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Luna Innovations's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Luna Innovations reported free cash flow worth 11% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

Luna Innovations's EBIT growth rate and conversion of EBIT to free cash flow definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its interest cover tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. We think that Luna Innovations's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Luna Innovations that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

