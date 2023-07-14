Is lululemon athletica (LULU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Lululemon (LULU) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Lululemon is one of 282 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lululemon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LULU has returned about 18.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 15.4%. As we can see, Lululemon is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36%.

For LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Lululemon is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.8% this year, meaning that LULU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is also part of the same industry.

Lululemon and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.