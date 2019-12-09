Is lululemon athletica (LULU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is lululemon athletica (LULU) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

lululemon athletica is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 243 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LULU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's full-year earnings has moved 0.34% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LULU has moved about 88.62% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 25.73% on average. As we can see, lululemon athletica is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, LULU is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.34% so far this year, meaning that LULU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on LULU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.