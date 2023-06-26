Is lululemon athletica (LULU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lululemon (LULU) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lululemon is one of 276 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Lululemon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LULU has gained about 16.8% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 8%. This shows that Lululemon is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY). The stock has returned 25% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Lululemon is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.7% so far this year, so LULU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Lululemon and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

