Is Lululemon Athletica (LULU) a Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Announcement?

December 07, 2023 — 11:10 am EST

Written by Bryan Hayes for Zacks

Athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica LULU is set to report third-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the closing bell. The Vancouver-based company encourages a healthy, fitness-based lifestyle that promotes activities such as yoga, running, and training. Lululemon has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the past 13 quarters; can LULU make it 14 in a row?

Lululemon is expected to deliver a third-quarter profit of $2.27/share, which reflects growth of 13.5% versus the same quarter last year. Revenues are projected to increase 17.8% to $2.19 billion.

The company has posted a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.8%. LULU stock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP predicts another beat for the upcoming earnings announcement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

