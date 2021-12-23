Is Lucid Stock Losing Steam?

After a stellar rally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) stock has recently witnessed strong selling pressure.

Shares of this EV maker have fallen about 30% in the past month, partly due to overall selling in the stock market. Furthermore, a subpoena from the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) regarding an investigation remained a drag.

Now What?

TipRanks’ data shows that investors are accumulating Lucid stock on the pullback. Per TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool, 3.7% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have added Lucid stock to their portfolios in the last 30 days.

On the investigation front, Lucid stated that it is cooperating with the SEC. Meanwhile, the company remains upbeat about demand trends and expects to accelerate its expansion into the untapped market.

Due to the strong demand, Lucid’s reservations surpassed 17,000. Furthermore, Lucid expects to scale towards 20,000 units in 2022. However, ongoing supply-chain challenges could pose challenges.

The company is focusing on strengthening its direct-to-consumer business and expects to expand in Canada and EMEA by 2022. Moreover, it has plans to expand into China by 2023.

While Lucid’s strong cash position (about $4.8 billion at the end of Q3), acceleration in reservations, growing scale, and geographic expansion are positives for the stock, Ali Faghri of Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid with a Hold rating.

Faghri expects Lucid to face challenges in scaling production in 2022. However, he remains upbeat over Lucid’s technology and product quality. Faghri has a price target of $38.

Wall Street’s Take

Wall Street maintains a neutral outlook about Lucid stock. On TipRanks, Lucid sports a Hold consensus rating based on 2 Buys, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell.

However, Lucid scores a 9 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating it could outperform the market averages.

Meanwhile, the average Lucid Group price target of $42.75 implies 10.5% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

