Is LUBIX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Bond fund? Thrivent Income Fund A (LUBIX) is a possible starting point. LUBIX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

LUBIX finds itself in the Thrivent family, based out of Appleton, WI. The Thrivent Income Fund A made its debut in June of 1972 and LUBIX has managed to accumulate roughly $225.27 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Kent White, has been in charge of the fund since June of 2017.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 2.02%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -4.37%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of LUBIX over the past three years is 8.67% compared to the category average of 11.22%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 8.3% compared to the category average of 11.75%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

This fund has a beta of 1, meaning that it is volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, LUBIX has a positive alpha of 1.73, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, LUBIX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.77% compared to the category average of 0.78%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, LUBIX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Thrivent Income Fund A ( LUBIX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Thrivent Income Fund A ( LUBIX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

Don't stop here for your research on Mutual Fund Bond funds. We also have plenty more on our site in order to help you find the best possible fund for your portfolio.

