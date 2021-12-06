Is LUBIX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Mutual Fund Bond fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Thrivent Income Fund A (LUBIX). LUBIX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Thrivent is responsible for LUBIX, and the company is based out of Appleton, WI. Thrivent Income Fund A debuted in June of 1972. Since then, LUBIX has accumulated assets of about $336.50 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Kent White, has been in charge of the fund since June of 2017.

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 4.82%, and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 7.99%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. LUBIX's standard deviation over the past three years is 6.16% compared to the category average of 11.1%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 5.25% compared to the category average of 9.17%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

This fund has a beta of 1.36, meaning that it is more volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, LUBIX has a positive alpha of 1.25, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, LUBIX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared to the category average of 0.79%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, LUBIX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Overall, Thrivent Income Fund A ( LUBIX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Thrivent Income Fund A ( LUBIX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

