Is LTC Properties (LTC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has LTC Properties (LTC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LTC Properties is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 885 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LTC Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTC's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LTC has moved about 29.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 8.3% on average. As we can see, LTC Properties is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, American Financial Group (AFG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.2%.

For American Financial Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, LTC Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 104 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.8% so far this year, so LTC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, American Financial Group falls under the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #166. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.8%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on LTC Properties and American Financial Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.