Is Lowes Companies (LOW) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Lowes Companies (LOW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LOW and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Lowes Companies is one of 208 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 10.48% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LOW has moved about 19.44% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.19%. This shows that Lowes Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, LOW is a member of the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.31% so far this year, meaning that LOW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LOW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

