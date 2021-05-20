Is Lowes Companies (LOW) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Lowes Companies (LOW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lowes Companies is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 7.69% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LOW has returned about 18.82% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -2.93%. This shows that Lowes Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, LOW is a member of the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.55% so far this year, so LOW is performing better in this area.

LOW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

