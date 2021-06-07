Is Lowes Companies (LOW) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Lowes Companies (LOW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Lowes Companies is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 10.92% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LOW has gained about 18.32% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -1.90%. As we can see, Lowes Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, LOW belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.75% so far this year, so LOW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LOW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

