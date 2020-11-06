Is Lowes Companies (LOW) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Lowes Companies (LOW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lowes Companies is one of 206 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 23.79% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LOW has gained about 41.32% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 37.98% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Lowes Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LOW belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 34.67% so far this year, meaning that LOW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to LOW as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lowes Companies, Inc. (LOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.