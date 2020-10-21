Is Lowes Companies (LOW) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Lowes Companies (LOW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LOW and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Lowes Companies is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 26.32% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LOW has returned about 47.87% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 37.88%. This shows that Lowes Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, LOW belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36.11% this year, meaning that LOW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LOW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

