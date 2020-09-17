Is Lowes Companies (LOW) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Lowes Companies (LOW) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lowes Companies is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 26.26% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LOW has returned 39.20% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 30.70%. As we can see, Lowes Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LOW belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.15% this year, meaning that LOW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on LOW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

