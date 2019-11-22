Is Lowe's Companies (LOW) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Lowe's Companies (LOW) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lowe's Companies is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 0.66% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LOW has gained about 26.70% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 20.20%. This shows that Lowe's Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LOW belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.97% so far this year, meaning that LOW is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on LOW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

