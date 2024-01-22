Is LouisianaPacific (LPX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

LouisianaPacific (LPX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LPX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17.27, which compares to its industry's average of 26.18. LPX's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.27 and as low as 12.58, with a median of 17.29, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that LPX has a P/B ratio of 3.25. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.35. Over the past year, LPX's P/B has been as high as 3.99 and as low as 2.42, with a median of 3.06.

Finally, our model also underscores that LPX has a P/CF ratio of 19.14. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. LPX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 28.07. Over the past 52 weeks, LPX's P/CF has been as high as 20.28 and as low as 3.18, with a median of 11.67.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in LouisianaPacific's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LPX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

