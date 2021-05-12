Is LouisianaPacific (LPX) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. LouisianaPacific (LPX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LPX and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

LouisianaPacific is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX's full-year earnings has moved 123.54% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LPX has returned about 88.83% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 25.45%. This means that LouisianaPacific is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, LPX is a member of the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.37% this year, meaning that LPX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to LPX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

