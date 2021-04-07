Is LouisianaPacific (LPX) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is LouisianaPacific (LPX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

LouisianaPacific is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX's full-year earnings has moved 98.93% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LPX has returned 60.42% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 18.79%. This means that LouisianaPacific is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, LPX is a member of the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.13% so far this year, so LPX is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to LPX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

