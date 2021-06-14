Is LouisianaPacific (LPX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of LouisianaPacific (LPX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

LouisianaPacific is a member of our Construction group, which includes 98 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX's full-year earnings has moved 114.75% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LPX has returned 57.68% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 19.22% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that LouisianaPacific is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LPX belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.47% so far this year, so LPX is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to LPX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

