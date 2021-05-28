Is LouisianaPacific (LPX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. LouisianaPacific (LPX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LPX and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

LouisianaPacific is a member of our Construction group, which includes 98 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX's full-year earnings has moved 81.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LPX has moved about 83.08% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 23.06% on average. This means that LouisianaPacific is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, LPX belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.04% this year, meaning that LPX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on LPX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.