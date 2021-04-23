Is LouisianaPacific (LPX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is LouisianaPacific (LPX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

LouisianaPacific is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX's full-year earnings has moved 104.43% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LPX has gained about 72.61% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 20.16%. This means that LouisianaPacific is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, LPX belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.18% this year, meaning that LPX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on LPX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.