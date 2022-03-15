Is LouisianaPacific (LPX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is LouisianaPacific (LPX). LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.10 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.08. Over the last 12 months, LPX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.97 and as low as 5.59, with a median of 7.88.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LPX has a P/S ratio of 1.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.01.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that LPX has a P/CF ratio of 3.90. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. LPX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.48. Over the past year, LPX's P/CF has been as high as 10.02 and as low as 3.57, with a median of 4.47.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in LouisianaPacific's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LPX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

